Living the dream: Working with clients you actually like

Do you know how to find your dream clients? Chris Haddon and Jason Balin delve into this topic with more info on each step — plus a helpful tip about utilizing DISC personality tests on yourself and the those you consider to be your dream clients.

The way to start is to identify exactly who your ideal clients are, which can be done by thinking about current and former clients who are amazing to work with.

Once you’ve identified your dream clients, you must tailor your branding and marketing especially to them.

After you’ve acquired them, you should adjust your service and process to their needs.

Chris Haddon is an entrepreneur based in Washington, D.C., a partner at Hard Money Bankers and a co-founder of REI360.net.

