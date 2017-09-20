"I'm talking about the failures today. That's my job and that's what I'm going to do. And by the end of this talk, I'm going to challenge all of you guys to talk about failures so we can learn together." This is what Vija Williams of Keller Williams Realty said on the Inman Stage before telling her own story of disengagement, burning out, failing and getting back up again. Watch to hear what happened to her and her team, and learn how to avoid going through the same....
The secret every real estate leader knows but doesn’t talk about
Victories are great, but we probably learn more from the failures
