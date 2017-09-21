Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Three-year-old San Francisco real estate data company HouseCanary has announced the formal launch of AgileAppraisal, a new property evaluation tool for lenders, investors and rental property operators. The product has been in beta for the last several months. AgileAppraisal allows local property inspectors and appraisers to use HouseCanary's data and market analytics to augment the accuracy and efficiency of their evaluations. It's intended primarily for portfolio valuations, non-conforming loans and HELOC (home equity line of credit) scenarios, not Fannie or Freddie-supported products. A browser-accessible dashboard allows users to place and manage orders, which are relayed to a local inspector for an initial overview of the subject property. Several features provide for documentation of the appraisal process, including time-stamped photos, geo-taggi...
Learn the New Luxury Playbook at Luxury Connect | October 18-19 at the Beverly Hills Hotel
Comments
Related Articles
Thanks, Apple: Real estate apps just got a huge AR boost
Brokerage claims Texas’s first bitcoin home purchase
Realtor.com owner tests the ‘holy grail’ of agent software