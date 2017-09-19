Thanks, Apple: Real estate apps just got a huge AR boost

Apple released its newest operating system today and with it a promising frontier for real estate apps looking to offer augmented reality (AR). In contrast to virtual reality (which requires separate, sometimes awkward equipment and creates an entire artificial world), AR overlays information on top of the real world and is available through the mobile devices people carry around every day. Apple's new iOS11 includes ARKit, a new framework for developers to create augmented reality experiences for iPads and iPhones, the latter starting at version 5s and going all the way up to the latest version, X. "By blending digital objects and information with the environment around you, ARKit takes apps beyond the screen, freeing them to interact with the real world in entirely new ways," Apple says on its website. Some real estate tech companies have been offering AR features for awhile, including HomeSpotter, Rooomy and Hutch. But Apple's latest release means that even more AR ...