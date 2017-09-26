IBuyers are investors that use automated valuation models and other technology to make quick offers on homes, close in days and then resell them. But they’re not home flippers masquerading as tech companies, a panel of iBuyers said at Inman Connect. Watch Eric Wu of Opendoor, Jerry Coleman of OfferPad, Jamie Glenn of Knock and Greg Schwartz of Zillow Group talk about the iBuyer real estate invasion, and how they're carving a niche by serving clients who desire convenience and certainty in the sale of their home....
How exactly does the instant offer model work?
Hear it straight from the 4 horses' mouths
