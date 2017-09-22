While some may see the emergence of AI as threatening, the reality is that robots make it possible for Realtors to focus more on the human side of the transaction, keeping clients' anxiety at bay and concentrating on top-notch customer service while AI handles the busy work. Watch Brad Inman, Anca Dragan of UC Berkeley, Anna Patterson of Google's Gradient Adventures and Laura Ellis of Baird & Warner discuss the future of AI and real estate....
Are robots on Realtors’ side?
Don't fear artificial intelligence; work with it
