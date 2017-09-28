When homebuyers begin their search, they're not necessarily thinking most about price, size and bedroom count, said Creed Smith, a Denver-area broker and real estate technologist. Instead, Smith said they're picturing experiences -- raising a family, dinner parties, Christmas morning and reading on the couch. It's exactly these dreamy aspects of homebuying that Smith wants to tap into with his new online search tool Envision, which lets users search for homes that match the style they like -- irrespective of price, size, room count or architectural category. The tool is based on technology that outperformed a human broker in an Inman contest last year. Though confined to Denver for now, Smith is marketing the technology to national brokerages and agents at a cost of $29 per month or $2 per agent. Envision users start by selecting the home style they like most from a gallery of preset pictures, then activate one of two search bots: "Dante" hunts for other listings that...