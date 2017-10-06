As the real estate community of Puerto Rico still assesses the damage of homes post Maria, a number of the island's 600 Realtors and around 7,000 agents are thinking about temporarily leaving for the U.S. mainland or other places. Eduardo Santos, President, Puerto Rico Association of Realtors "Many of our agents are talking to other associations and asking about their markets," said Eduardo Santos, president of the Puerto Rico Association of Realtors (PRAR). "We know of several agents who have lost their entire homes." Santos further said that many of the older buildings in San Juan, the capital of this tropical U.S. territory and its most populous city, were more damaged than outward appearances indicated. Orbe Soto, Keller Williams regional operating principal leader in Puerto Rico, said a couple of his agents had gone to the mainland already, in one case due to property loss. Soto thought they might stay permanently. An appeal to mainland brokers from PRAR But the age...