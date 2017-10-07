AgentBrokerage

Uber for renters: App brings on-demand apartment showings to NYC

'If I want to see an apartment, I want to be able to see it within 25 minutes,' says founder of Cribitt
by Staff Writer
Today 3:00 A.M.

Starting with the Big Apple, founder of Cribitt Stephen Steiner is trying to do for renters what Hobizbo, Curb Call, AgentPair, and HouseCall are already doing for homebuyers: connect them with agents for on-demand showings via mobile app. Stephen Steiner The company is keen on getting agents onboard early: it will cover the licensing fee for any new agents signing on, while offering them flexible work schedules. Agents who work for Cribitt receive a 90 percent broker fee split. On the renter side, Cribitt users sign up for an account and are shown a map of their location with the number of available units in a chosen area. From there they can summon the nearest agent like an Uber ride to schedule a tour now or later. For the apartment hunter on a time crunch, it's only a matter of how close the nearest agent is to the listing. For renters scheduling a showing in the future, Cribitt makes the appointment available one hour prior so that proximate agents can snap it up. ...

Article image credited to Cribitt iPhone screenshots