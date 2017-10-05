America’s new hipster capital is … Columbus, Ohio

Welcome to your new hipster capital, America: Columbus, Ohio. Yep, you heard that right — at least according to Yelp and realtor.com. The two organizations released a new list of the top “hipster” cities across the country today.

Many of the entrants may come as surprises — Rochester, NY, makes the cut. Also notable are the absentees: Brooklyn doesn’t even place on the list. Take a look at the top 50 locations below to see if you’re living in a new hipster central (or not).

About the list

Realtor.com used Yelp data to rank ZIP codes by the largest gap between the number of reviews in the ZIP containing the word “hipster” and the number of all reviews in the ZIP’s city. Based on page views and day on market, realtor.com’s Market Hotness Index was then calculated, and markets were then ranked using a composite index of the Yelp and realtor.com findings. No more than one ZIP code was included per city, and the neighborhoods that made the list have the most businesses within the chosen ZIP code.

“Although their opinions about their music and fashion may be out of the norm, when it comes to real estate — hipsters have a knack for getting it right,” realtor.com’s director of economic research Javier Vivas said in a press release.

“Based on our research, there’s clear evidence that “hipster” popularity — in markets like Austin, Texas — has led to mainstream interest and higher home prices over time. Whether it’s the farm-to-table restaurants or urban renewal projects that were already underway, a concentration of hipsters seems to be an indicator of a hot housing market,” he added.

