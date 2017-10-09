OpinionIndustry News

Adam Ruins the Suburbs, and raises real estate industry demons

Comedian journalist takes down the American suburb and reminds us of its ugly history
by Staff Writer
Today 3:41 P.M.
  • Comedy journalist Adam Conover addresses the role of redlining in the creation of America's most popular housing option: suburbs.
  • Is the industry doing enough to promote the benefits of homeownership within minority communities?

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. First, some context: The 2016 Zillow Report on Consumer Housing Trends reported that 75 percent of today's homebuyers are Caucasian and have a median household income of $87,500. Buyers represented as black/African-American made up 7 percent. For reference, African-Americans made up 13.3 percent of the total U.S. population, according to the latest census figures. When it comes to buyers of all demographics, 83 percent seek freestanding single-family homes, the majority of which are located in America's suburbs. I included the above facts to help explain why I was very happy to see Inman Coast-to-Coast member Marguerite Martin post a segment from comedian Adam Conover's TruTV series, "Adam Ruins Everything." The 6:00 snippet was about the history of the American suburb. I came across the piece on CollegeHumor.com's Facebook page this morning as we...