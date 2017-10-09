Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. First, some context: The 2016 Zillow Report on Consumer Housing Trends reported that 75 percent of today's homebuyers are Caucasian and have a median household income of $87,500. Buyers represented as black/African-American made up 7 percent. For reference, African-Americans made up 13.3 percent of the total U.S. population, according to the latest census figures. When it comes to buyers of all demographics, 83 percent seek freestanding single-family homes, the majority of which are located in America's suburbs. I included the above facts to help explain why I was very happy to see Inman Coast-to-Coast member Marguerite Martin post a segment from comedian Adam Conover's TruTV series, "Adam Ruins Everything." The 6:00 snippet was about the history of the American suburb. I came across the piece on CollegeHumor.com's Facebook page this morning as we...
- Comedy journalist Adam Conover addresses the role of redlining in the creation of America's most popular housing option: suburbs.
- Is the industry doing enough to promote the benefits of homeownership within minority communities?
