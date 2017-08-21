Realtors stand against hate in Charlottesville’s aftermath

This week, just two blocks from where several hundred white nationalists and supremacists recently shook the city of Charlottesville, Virginia and the entire nation to its core, team members at real estate brokerage Nest Realty will meet to brainstorm what they can do to make a difference. Their conversation will center on fundraising plans and selecting a charity that they believe will combat and address the issues of hate and violence brought to the fore last weekend in their normally quiet, picturesque college town. "We walk and ride our bikes past there every day," said Nest co-founder, partner and associate broker Jim Duncan. "We were all affected by it, in the short term and long term." Jim Duncan, co-founder of Nest Realty. On Saturday, August 12, white nationalists rallied in protest of the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee; a speeding car slamming into a group of counterprotesters killed a 32-year-old woman who was walking across the street. The Nest Realty...