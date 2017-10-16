Future-proof your business at Inman Connect 2018

The real estate industry is the midst of profound changes. Changes in technology, changes in the way business is done, even changes in how your customers see you.

With so many competing sources of advice out there, how do know which ones to trust? How should you best navigate the threats and seize the opportunities?

Get the answers to these questions, and much more, at Inman Connect 2018 this coming January 22-26, at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, where over 4,000 industry professionals will gather and share to help Future-Proof your business.

Inman Connect New York offers actionable advice, guidance and insight around the biggest changes in the industry, how to think about them, and what you can do to make them work for you. Right now.

SAVE MY SEAT

In addition to world-class keynotes, the event has tailored tracks and events specifically for your business. Build your own schedule and choose from a number of stand-alone speciality events:

*NEW FOR 2018* Investor Connect: Follow the money with fireside chats, meet and greets, and probing conversations with venture capitalists, private equity firms, publicly traded tech companies, startups and other game-changers. All in one place for the first time.

Follow the money with fireside chats, meet and greets, and probing conversations with venture capitalists, private equity firms, publicly traded tech companies, startups and other game-changers. All in one place for the first time. Hacker Connect: A deep dive into life in real estate technology with engineers, developers, designers, product managers, database architects, webmasters and technology executives from across the country.

A deep dive into life in real estate technology with engineers, developers, designers, product managers, database architects, webmasters and technology executives from across the country. Indie Broker Summit: Find solutions, make connections with others like you, and be inspired to take your business to the next level. Learn how to create long-term value as you grow your bottom line, lean into new technology and combat challenges along the way.

Find solutions, make connections with others like you, and be inspired to take your business to the next level. Learn how to create long-term value as you grow your bottom line, lean into new technology and combat challenges along the way. Influencer Bash: Our epic celebration of the most influential leaders and companies in real estate. A chance to dress up, walk the red carpet and dance the night away!

By the time you get back home, you’ll have a clear picture of what lies ahead for the industry , know how to future-proof your business, and get that important head-start on 2018.

Register today to secure the best deal on Inman Connect New York.

SAVE MY SEAT