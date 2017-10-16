Most MLSs ‘not sure’ if they’ll work with Upstream

The success of multimillion-dollar big-broker project Upstream hinges on whether MLSs are willing to play ball. The yet-to-be launched platform is ultimately intended to function as a middleman between brokers and the recipients of their data, including MLSs and vendors. But a recent survey suggests the vast majority of MLSs are not yet on board, either because they need more information about the project or because they flat-out aren't interested in participating. In an online survey fielded between November 2016 and March 2017, real estate consulting firm WAV Group asked members of the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) about their awareness of certain industry initiatives and whether they were participating or planned to participate in them. Seventy-one percent of CMLS member MLSs responded. Source: 2017 CMLS Best Practices Survey Report All were aware of Upstream and virtually all were aware of the other two initiatives mentioned in the survey: the Broker Publ...