Austin Realtor rebels win open board seats in election

They blabbed. They petitioned. They sued. And now they're ready to lead the Austin Board of Realtors (ABoR). In what's been a whirlwind few months for ABoR, members made their alliances clear at an election held today by voting in members of a rebel cause to all seven board seats that were up for grabs. In August, AB0R members Cord Shiflet and Brian Talley were removed from the board of directors for leaking information about a possible merger with the San Antonio Board of Realtors, which ABoR said was meant to remain under wraps. Since then, the Realtors have formed a coalition and navigated their way through a series of ups and downs, suing ABoR after the board pushed to fill Shiflet and Talley’s seats with board-selected appointees rather than including those seats in the October election. A judge ruled in their favor, and a coalition of eight Realtors dubbed "Austin Agents For Change" began their campaign to claim the open spots on the board. In preparation for the e...