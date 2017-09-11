Forced MLS membership no more? The time for ‘choice’ is now

The committee with the longest name in real estate -- NAR’s MLS Technology and Emerging Issues Advisory Board -- has posted its solution for creating what some are calling “MLS of Choice.” This solution will be put up for a vote of NAR's Multiple Listing Issues and Policies (MLIP) Committee in November. The MLIP Committee makes MLS policy recommendations to NAR’s Executive Committee, which then chooses whether to pass them up to the NAR board of directors for final approval. Proposed policy change synopsis: Brokers and agents need to participate, subscribe and pay dues to at least one MLS. But brokers and agents can’t be charged fees by MLSs that they don’t wish to access and use. Changes to NAR MLS Policies 7.42 and 7.43 would allow a broker to participate in multiple MLSs, while the broker’s agents only pay dues to the MLS(s) that they wish to access. [gview file="https://www.inman.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/2017-MLS-TEIAB-Minutes-v2.pdf"] This is acc...