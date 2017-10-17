ExclusiveIndustry News

Watch out Airbnb: Vacasa just raised $104M

Site claims to close the biggest funding round for the vacation rental industry to date
by
Today 6:00 A.M.

Eight years ago, Eric Breon and his wife inherited a little 480-square-foot cabin on the Washington coast. Nearby homeowners told them that they could expect to earn around $3,400 a year by renting out the property to vacationers looking to get a taste of the Pacific Northwest cottage life. Instead they raked in $24,000, as the tiny 10-year-old family heirloom cabin on the coast became the first property on Vacasa, the vacation rental platform co-founded by Breon. Today, Vacasa announced the ​closing ​of ​a ​$103.5 ​million ​Series ​B, which the company says is ​the ​largest ​funding ​round ​to date ​in ​the vacation rental industry. It raised its first ​round ​of ​outside ​capital ​in ​2016: a ​$40 ​million ​Series ​A ​funding. The cabin on the coast was a mini proof-of-concept for Vacasa, showing the potential in providing a rental home service that goes beyond connecting guests with homeowners by handling pricing, housekeepi...

Article image credited to Mohamed Ali / Unsplash