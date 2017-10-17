Watch out Airbnb: Vacasa just raised $104M

Eight years ago, Eric Breon and his wife inherited a little 480-square-foot cabin on the Washington coast. Nearby homeowners told them that they could expect to earn around $3,400 a year by renting out the property to vacationers looking to get a taste of the Pacific Northwest cottage life. Instead they raked in $24,000, as the tiny 10-year-old family heirloom cabin on the coast became the first property on Vacasa, the vacation rental platform co-founded by Breon. Today, Vacasa announced the closing of a $103.5 million Series B, which the company says is the largest funding round to date in the vacation rental industry. It raised its first round of outside capital in 2016: a $40 million Series A funding. The cabin on the coast was a mini proof-of-concept for Vacasa, showing the potential in providing a rental home service that goes beyond connecting guests with homeowners by handling pricing, housekeepi...
Learn the New Luxury Playbook at Luxury Connect | October 18-19 at the Beverly Hills Hotel
Comments
Related Articles
Coming soon: Airbnb-branded apartments
Airbnb activates free shelter program for wildfire victims
Blockchain startup raises $15M, targets global real estate