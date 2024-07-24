Part of the relationship involves Local Logic providing iGo with a site license for NeighborhoodIntel, a recently released property reporting product that generates insights from more can 250 data points per home.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Part of Local Logic’s growth strategy has been to partner with like-minded technology providers and its latest move is no different, Inman has learned.

The company that provides data resources and tactical marketing tools to help agents become location experts has partnered with iGo, a digital home inspection and home management company, according to a July 24 press release. The partnership is a clever choice for Local Logic, as it gets no more location-specific in real estate than under the crawl space of a home about to sell.

Part of the relationship involves Local Logic providing iGo with a site license for NeighborhoodIntel, a recently released property reporting product that generates insights from more can 250 data points per home.

“IGo provides technology and services to home inspection companies, including HomeBinder, a system powered by home inspection data that helps home purchasers more easily manage moving and maintaining their homes with a personalized experience,” the release stated.

In 2023, iGo closed on more than $5.5 million in Series A funding and promptly acquired two industry software providers, HomeBinder and Repair Pricer, Inman reported.

HomeBinder is focused on helping people move, integrating a home’s physical characteristics and inspection data to help home purchasers more easily manage moving and maintaining their homes. It was reviewed by Inman in 2022 and noted for its Home Seller report, easy connection to local vendors, and ability to collect all of the closing documents and requisite loan data shortly after closing.

Vincent-Charles Hodder, co-founder and CEO of Local Logic, said in the press release that his company’s offerings overlap intuitively with iGo’s offer to the industry.

“Collaboration with iGo underscores our commitment to leveraging location intelligence to improve real estate transactions,” Hodder said. “By integrating NeighborhoodIntel into iGo’s services, we are equipping homebuyers with critical information to make more informed decisions about where they live.”

Local Logic has relationships in place on multiple industry fronts, including with MLS software provider VestaPlus, HomeGenius and, as of last month, AI disability resource Lundy.

“We are relentless about delivering an amazing consumer experience,” said John Russell, chief executive officer and co-founder of iGo, in a statement on the partnership. “By including NeighborhoodIntel reports with HomeBinder, we are able to provide homebuyers with unparalleled insights into their potential new neighborhoods, significantly enhancing their home buying experience.”

Local Logic landed $13 million in a Series B round in 2023, money that the company said will put toward general operations and services expansion to help the space “better understand the impact of location,” according to the announcement.

Email Craig C. Rowe

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×