Part of the relationship involves Local Logic providing iGo with a site license for NeighborhoodIntel, a recently released property reporting product that generates insights from more can 250 data points per home.

Part of Local Logic’s growth strategy has been to partner with like-minded technology providers and its latest move is no different, Inman has learned.

The company that provides data resources and tactical marketing tools to help agents become location experts has partnered with iGo, a digital home inspection and home management company, according to a July 24 press release. The partnership is a clever choice for Local Logic, as it gets no more location-specific in real estate than under the crawl space of a home about to sell.

“IGo provides technology and services to home inspection companies, including HomeBinder, a system powered by home inspection data that helps home purchasers more easily manage moving and maintaining their homes with a personalized experience,” the release stated.

In 2023, iGo closed on more than $5.5 million in Series A funding and promptly acquired two industry software providers, HomeBinder and Repair Pricer, Inman reported.

HomeBinder is focused on helping people move, integrating a home’s physical characteristics and inspection data to help home purchasers more easily manage moving and maintaining their homes. It was reviewed by Inman in 2022 and noted for its Home Seller report, easy connection to local vendors, and ability to collect all of the closing documents and requisite loan data shortly after closing.

Vincent-Charles Hodder, co-founder and CEO of Local Logic, said in the press release that his company’s offerings overlap intuitively with iGo’s offer to the industry.

“Collaboration with iGo underscores our commitment to leveraging location intelligence to improve real estate transactions,” Hodder said. “By integrating NeighborhoodIntel into iGo’s services, we are equipping homebuyers with critical information to make more informed decisions about where they live.”

Local Logic has relationships in place on multiple industry fronts, including with MLS software provider VestaPlus, HomeGenius and, as of last month, AI disability resource Lundy.

“We are relentless about delivering an amazing consumer experience,” said John Russell, chief executive officer and co-founder of iGo, in a statement on the partnership. “By including NeighborhoodIntel reports with HomeBinder, we are able to provide homebuyers with unparalleled insights into their potential new neighborhoods, significantly enhancing their home buying experience.”

Local Logic landed $13 million in a Series B round in 2023, money that the company said will put toward general operations and services expansion to help the space “better understand the impact of location,” according to the announcement.

