Robin Kraft, self-proclaimed “product/data guy with a thing for the environment,” has created a way for Northern California residents to safely check on their homes without being subjected to the dangers — smoke, debris, ash — that may be settled in their area. It’s also ideal for residents who have evacuated but don’t have the means to return quite yet.

Fire map update from TODAY 10/17! Smokey but too fresh to ignore. Sebastopol to Napa red=veg 💪@DigitalGlobe💪 @Mapboxhttps://t.co/RePO3yy2ND — Robin Kraft (@robinkraft) October 18, 2017

Amid the destruction and sorrow caused by the wildfires, it seems a bit of positive news has surfaced: firefighters have been successful in containing 60 percent of the two largest fires, and weather reports indicate a chance of rain that could help extinguish additional flames.

This news may leave more residents anxious to return home — and many have already begun doing so. Fortunately, Kraft’s satellite fire map can show residents whether their neighborhood is safe enough to access.

To view the map, residents can visit Kraft’s website by clicking here, or simply search the map below.

<br />

Email Fabiana Gordon.