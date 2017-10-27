Normally, a six-minute property video seems a little excessive, but in the case of Circle R Ranch in Woody Creek, near Aspen, Colorado — worth it. There’s a lot to see on this 244-acre ranch. And if you’re footing the $29.9 million bill, you’re going to want to see every nook and cranny.
Plus, you have to hold on til about mid-video to see my favorite feature of the property — the secret passage.
This private Woody Creek ranch bleeds rustic charm.
With six completed single-family homes — containing 22 bedrooms, 18 baths and five half-baths — and four unfinished homes, a tennis/basketball court, a bubbling creek fit for fishing, a 500-tree evergreen farm and more, this property is perfect for “snowmobiling, four-wheeling, horseback riding, cross-country skiing or snowshoeing.”
The compound was originally listed in 2015 at $50 million by Texas business man Sam Wyly, who listed the property as part of a complicated bankruptcy filing, according to The Denver Post. The price has dropped over $20 million since then.
“The infrastructure on the ranch is incredible with all of the state-of-the-art utilities and comforts needed,” Sotheby’s International Realty listing agent Andrew Ernemann said in an email.
Ernemann said the ideal buyers might be a large family looking for a private, accessible compound or someone seeking a corporate retreat.
To find that buyer, he and co-lister Craig Morris have invested in a property website, an aerial 3-D tour, Matterport tours of each home on the property, photography, videography and virtual open house experiences via The Aspen Property Experience, a virtual reality showroom in downtown Aspen.
Comments
Related Articles
Luxury market suffering inventory shortage
11 real estate inspired Halloween costumes
Sellers want to be free of home stalked by 'The Watcher'
Opendoor's buying homes at a rate of $100M per month