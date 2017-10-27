Normally, a six-minute property video seems a little excessive, but in the case of Circle R Ranch in Woody Creek, near Aspen, Colorado — worth it. There’s a lot to see on this 244-acre ranch. And if you’re footing the $29.9 million bill, you’re going to want to see every nook and cranny.

Plus, you have to hold on til about mid-video to see my favorite feature of the property — the secret passage.

This private Woody Creek ranch bleeds rustic charm.

With six completed single-family homes — containing 22 bedrooms, 18 baths and five half-baths — and four unfinished homes, a tennis/basketball court, a bubbling creek fit for fishing, a 500-tree evergreen farm and more, this property is perfect for “snowmobiling, four-wheeling, horseback riding, cross-country skiing or snowshoeing.”

The compound was originally listed in 2015 at $50 million by Texas business man Sam Wyly, who listed the property as part of a complicated bankruptcy filing, according to The Denver Post. The price has dropped over $20 million since then.

“The infrastructure on the ranch is incredible with all of the state-of-the-art utilities and comforts needed,” Sotheby’s International Realty listing agent Andrew Ernemann said in an email.

Ernemann said the ideal buyers might be a large family looking for a private, accessible compound or someone seeking a corporate retreat.

To find that buyer, he and co-lister Craig Morris have invested in a property website, an aerial 3-D tour, Matterport tours of each home on the property, photography, videography and virtual open house experiences via The Aspen Property Experience, a virtual reality showroom in downtown Aspen.

Email Dani Vanderboegh