11 real estate inspired Halloween costumes

Halloween has creeped up on us fast. It’s time to get dead serious about your costume. If you don’t have one picked out yet, never fear!

Whether you’ve got an office party, a networking event or you’re just that guy that loves reminding people you’re a real estate agent, we’ve got some costume ideas for you!

A Santa Clarita Realtor

Sheila and Joel Hammond are your typical real estate couple in Santa Clarita, California, who do it all: take care of their daughter, throw killer open houses, compete with other agents and murder unsuspecting victims in a Dexter-like fashion to feed Sheila’s strict zombie appetite.

Put on some Realtor duds, splatter them with fake blood and muster up a guilty “I-eat-people” look on your face to make this costume complete.

For extra Santa Clarita Diet ideas, check out the clip below. Personally, I like the neighborhood walker look. Don’t forget your morning smoothie.

Elizabeth Banks

Don a cute dress, maybe a blonde wig, and carry around your phone with the realtor.com app at the ready. Then annoyingly show everyone at the party how the app works.

Peter Klaven and BFF Sydney Fife from I Love You, Man

Between “Pistol Pete” and “LA’s Hottest Realtor” come to life via obnoxious real estate billboard ad, I Love You, Man‘s protagonist Peter Klaven offers a couple of rad Realtor getup ideas. We wouldn’t expect anything less from Paul Rudd or his movie BFF Jason Segel.

Got a strong bromance brewing? Add Segal’s character Sydney Fife to the mix by grabbing a buddy sporting a gaudy Hawaiian shirt.

For added effect, call each other Bro Montana, Broseph Goebbels and Tycho Brohe all night.

Dancing With The Stars Drew Scott or Barbara Corcoran

Find a flapper or otherwise 1920s-style outfit, and dance awkwardly all night. If you go for Corcoran, stick out your tongue a lot while you do it.

Gary Keller

A black T-shirt and mustache will do the trick here. Don’t forget to carry around one of his bestselling books.

The obnoxious ‘Always Be Closing’ guy

Otherwise known as Alec Baldwin’s Blake from the quintessential real estate movie Glengarry Glen Ross. All you need for this one is a suit circa 1992 and a small chalkboard with the mantra “Always Be Closing” written on it. You could also carry around a coffee and tell party goers, “Coffee’s for closers.”

A down payment

Attach Monopoly money to yourself, and tell everyone it’s 20 percent.

FSBO sign

Take two FSBO (for sale by owner) signs, string them together and drape the A-frame over your shoulders. There, you’re now a FSBO sandwich.

Then as the evening progresses, switch out the FSBO look for your brokerage’s for-sale sign, and remind everyone that hiring an agent is the better way to go. Use one of your FSBO scripts if necessary.

Tiny house

Tiny houses have been all the rage for the past few years with entire communities popping up around the country. You can create your own wearable tiny house out of cardboard like this person did.

Electronic lockbox

At the 2015 Northern Fairfield County’s Annual Education and Trade Expo in Danbury, Connecticut, this costume won “best-dressed” vendor booth. Recreate this look with a little cardboard, paper mache and paint.

Phil Dunphy

No real estate Halloween costume list would be complete without TV’s favorite Modern Family Realtor. Remember to put on your Realtor pin and tout your Phil’s-Osophies.

Email Dani Vanderboegh