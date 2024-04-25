The 4,650-square-foot home is also being listed for $7.5 million by Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group. Bidding is expected to begin around $1.75 million to $3.75 million.

The longtime Upper East Side townhouse of former Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) star Sonja Morgan will head to auction May 15 through May 29 through Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, the auction house announced on Wednesday.

The 4,650-square-foot, five-story property is simultaneously being listed by Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group for $7.5 million. Concierge Auctions expects bidding on the home to begin around $1.75 million to $3.75 million.

The townhouse, located at 162 East 63rd Street between Lexington and Third Avenues, was renovated by Morgan and her ex-husband, John Adams Morgan (heir to J.P. Morgan), and designed by New York City-based Harry Schnaper with Paris-based John Pierre Borg.

“This townhouse has been a cherished Morgan and Adams home for decades,” Morgan said in a statement. “In addition to raising my daughter here, we entertained heads of state, royalty, luminaries, and Fortune 500 CEOs. In addition, memories were made over the years, including hosting my daughter’s friends from boarding school and university, and so many noteworthy moments were filmed by NBC for Bravo and Peacock TV. Now, as an empty nester, I am ready to share this turnkey, easy-to-manage jewel over to someone new to enjoy as we did.”

Morgan was married to Adams Morgan from 1998 to 2006. She was a cast member of RHONY from 2010 to 2021, and is currently on her Sonja in Your City comedy tour.

The townhouse has been on and off the market for about the last 11 years, and Morgan said she opted for an auction because she’s now ready to sell the property quickly.

“The auction process in association with Concierge Auctions aligns with my goal to sell at market value in an efficient and timely manner,” Morgan said in a statement. “I was poised to list with Concierge Auctions just before COVID, so now is finally the time to take advantage of the moment.”

The townhouse's foyer | Concierge Auctions The home's private garden includes a koi pond | Concierge Auctions The formal dining room features a fireplace | Concierge Auctions Some of the home's bedrooms feature private balconies | Concierge Auctions One of the home's bathrooms | Concierge Auctions

The property’s first floor features an elegant grand foyer which has access to a private garden via French doors. The outdoor space includes a fountain, koi pond and a solarium.

The second floor houses the formal dining room with marble-mantel fireplace and an eat-in kitchen, as well as an extra room, which could serve as a guest bedroom or library.

The primary suite, which includes a sitting room and balcony, is located on the home’s third floor, and the fourth floor features a bedroom with full bathroom and a gym-style bathroom, which could be converted into a bedroom suite.

The fifth floor houses two more bedrooms, as well as a full. bathroom and a kitchenette , making it a convenient guest suite.

The home includes luxurious finishes like P.E. Guerin hardware, Didier Barrios mahogany woodwork, Gracie Studios hand-painted silk wallpaper, and marble and Versailles-styled, hand-painted wood floors.

“This townhouse is a perfect match for its Upper East Side neighborhood — elegant, stately and New York through and through,” Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions, said in a statement. “As the property auction leader for the world’s finest, Manhattan real estate is sure to be of interest to our extensive network of buyers. We’re proud to be able to offer up this beautiful home for its next owner.”

The Upper East Side is known as one of the city’s more wealthy enclaves, with upscale restaurants and designer stores along Madison Avenue, as well as close proximity to Central Park and a number of cultural institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Frick Collection.

The neighborhood has also been home to a number of legacy families throughout history, such as the Roosevelts, Kennedys, Rockefellers and Carnegies.

“This exquisite home, situated within one of New York’s most iconic tree-lined blocks, exudes luxury and prestige in every square foot,” Modlin said in a statement. “Each of the five floors is a world-class example of design, having been lived in and furnished by internationally renowned figures. We’re excited to partner with concierge Auctions as this pinnacle of Upper East Side living embarks on its next chapters.”

