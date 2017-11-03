Realogy reports $1.7B in revenue for the third quarter

In the company’s quarterly earnings results for the third quarter of 2017 (Q2 ’17), Realogy reported $1.7 billion in revenue, a 2 percent increase year over year. Richard A. Smith, Realogy's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement: "While we experienced gains in both homesale transaction volume and revenue, Operating EBITDA was adversely affected by the higher commission splits, hurricanes, and weaker Cartus results. "However, we continued to make progress on our strategic initiatives, including on our agent recruiting efforts, as evidenced by our strong retention rate and growing agent count. We also added new senior leadership talent to the organization, headlined by our new president and chief operating officer, Ryan Schneider. Going forward, we are focused on driving sustainable organic growth across our enterprise by strengthening the services we provide to affiliated agents, which we believe will result in continued recruiting success and improved agent...
