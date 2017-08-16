In the mid-1990s, Nick Bailey was a rookie agent at Century 21 Real Estate (C21). Little did he know that 21 years later, almost to the day, he would be named CEO and president of the company at the age of 42, his career coming full circle. Bailey's appointment, effective August 28, was announced today. The former Zillow executive's new gig marks "the beginning of a new era" for C21, according to CEO and president of parent company Realogy Franchise Group, John Peyton. Nick Bailey, former VP of broker relations at Zillow, has been named CEO of C21. Bailey, who has held senior roles in franchising, brokerage, management and technology, leaves his current position as VP of broker relations at Zillow Group where he has provided innovative online technology and marketing solutions for real estate professionals and driven the expansion of products and services through partnerships, business development and broadening of brand awareness across the industry since mid-2014. Prior ...