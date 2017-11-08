Nav app Waze now serving up property ads via Homesnap

Home search app Homesnap, also the public-facing brand of the Broker Public Portal, is partnering with mobile navigation software Waze to provide real estate agents with a new way to reach potential buyers. Waze Ads by Homesnap will allow agents to place listing ads via map pins or purchase "digital billboards" through the community-based navigation app that claims over 80 million active users. Agents who use the service will be able to target potential customers based on their location after they search for their destination or as they drive past a listing through geofencing. Waze is the only map application with geo-targeted ads. “Agents deserve marketing tools that reach their clients where they are, whether they are on their phones, at a desk or in their cars,” said Lou Mintzer, senior vice president of product development at Homesnap. Agents who purchase advertisements through the platform -- which already has access to listings through a real-time MLS RETS f...