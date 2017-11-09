Real estate industry reacts to Senate tax reform plan

The Senate Republicans' tax reform plan has only been out for a few hours, but already, the reactions from prominent organizations and individuals in real estate are rolling in. Here's a sampling of the ones we've received so far: National Association of Realtors (NAR) “While we are still reviewing the outlines of this proposal, we are watching closely for changes to current law that might leave middle-class homeowners – and homeownership broadly – in a worse place than it is today. We’ve already seen that a near-doubling of the standard deduction, combined with the elimination of other deductions like the state-and-local tax deduction, can turn the American Dream into a nightmare for families, as the rug is pulled out from under them. Simply preserving the mortgage interest deduction in name only isn’t enough to protect homeownership. “America still believes in the promise of homeownership. Tax reform should reflect that belief, and as we continue to examine this ...