Celeste Barber, the Australian comedian known for her legendary celebrity photo spoofs, is my hero. Even Lady Gaga's surfboard yoga and Beyonce's glowing pregnant brilliance don't hold a candle to Barber’s hysterical takes on what happens when real people, like you and me, try to emulate the same poses. When salad has better gags than you. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Oct 30, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT With over 2.6 million followers on Instagram, Barber has taken the world by storm, one belly laugh at a time. Of course, real estate is no stranger to this kind of photographic schadenfreude. Aside from getting the address right, listing photographs are the most important part of the home sale listing. A study conducted by Michael Seiler of Old Dominion University stated that buyers spend 60 percent of their time reviewing a listing looking at the photos. A Redfin survey found that homes with...