Tallahassee, Fla. (Nov. 14, 2017) – Inman® announced the first round of companies that will be exhibiting in Startup Alley at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 22-26, 2018. Startup Alley is a sponsorship opportunity available to the newest companies entering the real estate tech scene. These companies are breaking new ground in real estate technology and will be demonstrating cutting-edge tech to Inman Connect attendees.

Companies featured in Startup Alley will include:

ArriveHome is the first mobile app that immediately connects nearby “live” agents with homebuyers who are actively shopping for homes, making it easier than ever for homebuyers to contact an agent and see a home quickly. Using ArriveHome as an agent, you can invite current clients and sphere of influence to stay top of mind with you like never before.

BoxBrownie.com is a revolutionary cloud based “one-stop-shop” for Realtors who want to turbo-charge their marketing. Including 3D renders, virtual staging, floor plans and basic image edits – BoxBrownie.com has your property marketing covered!

Dispatch raises brand awareness on social media by putting your content consistently in front of your target audience. Visit dispatch.social today to learn how our automation platform can save you time, drive site referral traffic, and increase engagement.

helloAlex is the smartest, fastest and most robust self-learning real estate AI assistant that engages, qualifies, nurtures and converts your leads into commissions by having conversations across multiple platforms, such as Facebook Messenger, text and live chat. helloAlex uses a 3-dimensional lead engagement strategy and is powered by our proprietary AI while using big data to personalize your marketing.

KardZee is a mobile media platform for personal engagement that allows you to create and send real cards and postcards with messages in your own handwriting for client retention and referral marketing. You can even add gift cards, videos, corporate logos and branding. We have an app, API and web server platform. Capture and deepen personal relationships now before the internet takes them.

The KEYZZ APP is built for the ‘modern day REALTOR®.’ Unlike most lead-gen systems, Keyzz focuses on sustaining long term relationships to grow your referral and retention business through its client concierge platform. With a few other tools, it makes your day-day more efficient. It is mobile, clean, simple, & automated; so you think less, but do more.

Opcity is completely risk-free as brokers and agents only pay when deals close. Through matching top agents with qualified home buyers and sellers in real-time, Opcity generates transactions for brokers at a rate three to five times the industry average. Opcity improves the customer experience, drives higher close rates, and provides centralized data for brokers to understand their teams' performance.

87% of Real Estate agents fail within the first five years. Lack of mentorship and assistance is cited for this staggering statistic. Pocket Agent Mentor (PAM) is an innovative, customizable training program that functions as an agent's personal assistant and guide. This comprehensive system offers individualized timelines, marketing materials, checklists, daily reminders, and a step-by-step process tailored to ensure success!

Zillow, Tinder & Swagbucks had a baby in our heads! We artificially created this virtual baby, nicknamed PORCHD. Want to know what it looks like? It's growing like a weed at www.ratemyporch.com. PORCHD takes a home, shows it to the public for incentives, gathers their opinions and gives it back to the real estate agent and/or homeowner. Check us out!

Quo is a collaboration platform for agents and clients. Quo helps agents build stronger relationships while streamlining and organizing the process from search to close. With integrated listings, chat, scheduling, and real estate workflow – it’s a one stop, mobile and web resource for agents and clients alike.

RealMailers is the direct mail targeting and fulfillment tool for real estate agents. Leverage your local knowledge and draw a target area on the map. Filter targeted homes by size, year built, year last sold, etc. More than 110 million addresses nationwide. Use our templates or upload your own design and instantly send direct mail without leaving your desk.

Stilio is an online marketplace for real estate photography. Agents can search the nationwide Stilio network to find local real estate photographers. Photographers offer a variety of products (at attractive prices), including standard and advanced photography, drone services, floorplans, Matterport, and videos. Stilio’s sophisticated technology platform enables agents to enjoy a secure, reliable, professional photography experience.

Inman Connect New York will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis Jan. 22-26, 2018.