The most important question for the ultimate CONNECTion

You never know where your Inman story will take you.

After a chance meeting in the Twitterverse in 2010, Inman Connect San Francisco (ICSF) set the scene for chapter one of my friendship with Tara Christianson.

However, in true “sliding doors” fashion, fate, busy hallways and the notoriously jam-packed Inman conference schedule kept us apart for two more years.

Buoyed by our unwavering commitment to the Inman experience, our paths crossed again at Inman Connect San Francisco 2012, this time as Inman Ambassadors. That camaraderie, along with our shared passion for learning and being at the forefront of technology in the real estate industry, lit a spark in our friendship that turned it into something stronger than a few glowing embers over the following year.

For the next two years, Tara and I somehow managed to continue our relationship with Inman at the forefront, meeting up for Inman Connect New York and ICSF every six months.

After eight years of attendance and four years of coupledom, we are both totally committed to the Inman experience. We love the learning. We love the diversity. We love the colorful characters we’ve met and the friendships we’ve formed, now in both hemispheres.

Fast forward to the opening stage of Inman Connect New York 2017. In one of the biggest gambles of my life — with Brad and the Inman team’s help, and in front of 4,000 fellow attendees (plus those online) — I decided to drop to one knee and utter those fateful words that, with a simple one-word answer, can either crush or exhilarate a man.

Fortunately for me, Tara said yes!



Peter Brewer proposes to Tara Christianson.

Why did I choose the main stage of Inman Connect New York to roll the dice? It’s simple. Tara and I love our Inman family. Each member of the closer and wider Inman family has in some way played a role in shaping our remarkable story, so it just made sense to share our special moment with them.

Now, eight years after our first Twitter meeting, we are living happily together in Brisbane, Australia.

We’ve already booked our flights and hotel because we can’t wait to return to Inman Connect New York in January so we can write our next chapter.

You really never know how your Inman story will turn out — we certainly didn’t!

Peter Brewer has been in real estate for over 30 years. As the official “Cool Stuff Doer” for his Australia- and New Zealand-based company, That Peter Brewer, he helps teams through his strategic workshops, mentorship, coaching and more. Connect with him on Facebook and LinkedIn.