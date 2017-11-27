A battle for the soul of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) played out Monday inside a federal building in Washington. The real estate industry watched with fascination as White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney sought to wrest power from the agency’s acting director. Reporting for duty at 1700 G Street with a bag of donuts Monday morning, Mulvaney reportedly sent a missive introducing himself to the banking industry regulator’s 1,600 employees after its acting director Leandra English sent her own office-wide email. Citing separate, conflicting federal statutes over the weekend, Mulvaney and English both claim to be the rightful director of the agency, and English has filed a lawsuit to block the appointment. “It has come to my attention that Ms. English has reached out to many of you this morning via email in an attempt to exercise certain duties of the Acting Director,” Mulvaney wrote in an email, according to The Washington Post. “This is unfortunate but...