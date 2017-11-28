Inman Announces the First Round of Sponsors for ICNY18

Tallahassee, Fla. (Nov. 28, 2017) – Inman® announced the first round of companies that will be sponsoring Inman Connect New York, Jan. 22-26, 2018. Inman Connect is a week-long event that will prepare more than 4,000 real estate professionals for the future of opportunities in the industry. Featuring critical, inspiring keynotes from Fortune Magazine’s Leigh Gallagher and Seth Stephens-Davidowitz of the New York Times, real estate CEOs, tech entrepreneurs, marketing experts, top-producing agents and brokers, and financial services executives will converge to forge connections and make big deals. “Sponsors are critical to the success of Connect, always delivering innovation and best-in-class business solutions,” said Brad Inman, Publisher. For more information on Inman Connect sponsorship or exhibitor opportunities, please contact sales@inman.com. Sponsors will include:

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, real estate industry visionaries who still lead the Denver-based global franchisor today. RE/MAX is recognized as one of the leading real estate franchise companies, with the most productive sales force in the industry and a global reach of more than 90 countries.

The Coldwell Banker brand is the original real estate “start up.” Founded in 1906 by entrepreneurs Colbert Coldwell and Benjamin Banker, Coldwell Banker changed the way people bought and sold homes, ultimately becoming one of the most trusted real estate brands in the world. Today, Coldwell Banker is continuously recognized for innovation and leadership across 3,000 offices in 49 countries.

Adwerx revolutionizes localized online advertising for real estate. With a focus on retargeting, Adwerx is committed to helping agents get the tools and know-how they need to stay top-of-mind in their local markets. Any agent can use this powerful tool to drive awareness. We make digital marketing brilliantly simple.

BoomTown offers a platform to grow your real estate business. We’ve spent over a decade researching which opportunities and which tools create success. Now, BoomTown offers three core packages: Launch, Grow, and Advance. Each one fits different stages of a business. Join 20k+ of the industry’s best professionals and learn how our lead generation services, tailored websites, predictive CRM, and success management all cascade into a partnership for success.

SmartZip is a national leader in analytics-powered targeted marketing solutions for the real estate industry. SmartZip’s SmartTargeting platform combines big data, patent-pending predictive analytics, and marketing automation to help agents identify and connect with the best listing prospects in any neighborhood across the United States.

Agent Image creates award-winning websites for real estate professionals. Offering dynamic web consulting and design studio services, we address unique marketing needs and goals through customizable website design packages.

Folio by Amitree is an AI-powered transaction assistant that lives in an agent's Gmail. It helps busy real estate agents organize and manage their transactions right from their email inbox, automatically sorting emails by transaction and putting all key dates, files, and contacts into a handy sidebar—like magic!

Black Knight, (NYSE:BKI), is a leading provider of integrated technology, services and data that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the mortgage lifecycle. Black Knight delivers best-in-class technology, services and insight with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership to effectively support the trading, risk, research, and compliance functions within the capital markets.

Chime is a powerful all-in-one real estate platform built for top producing teams and agents to launch marketing campaigns, track your leads, build your customer relationships and manage your team seamlessly from your mobile phone or laptop. Now you can boost your business with just one tool.

Element-360 is a real estate digital marketing agency. Over the last 10 years, we’ve worked with real estate business in 16 countries, and supported the marketing for over $7 billion in gross sales. Our strategies focus on a variety of digital channels, including PPC, SEO, geo-fencing, social, and email marketing. Our experienced team works exclusively with real estate brokers, developers, builders, and property management companies.

Equator provides industry-leading default servicing solutions to the largest servicers and asset managers in the country, including four of the top five in the U.S, and the nation’s largest G.S.E. Equator also provides data, intelligence and marketing solutions for real estate agents. Over 30% of the REO/short sales in the U.S. are supported on the Equator platform and published on Equator.com.

As part of the Finance of America family of companies, Finance of America Commercial provides rental term loans and fix-and-flip lines of credit to residential real estate investors across the country, helping borrowers overcome traditional financing hurdles and build long-term wealth through real estate investment. For more information, visit www.foacommercial.com.

Hondros Education Group is the premier national education provider for real estate, appraisal, mortgage and related careers, providing custom education solutions for brokerages, schools and the public utilizing our classroom and online courses, exam prep solutions, compliance assistance, and reporting. We can help grow your educational offerings and revenue, improve exam pass rates, and recruit for your entity.

With iGUIDE virtual home tours, buyers don’t just see a home, they see themselves living there. Our 3D virtual home tours open listings to a limitless number of buyers from anywhere in the world. iGUIDE lets you experience the property down to the smallest detail, with the clarity of stepping through the front door.

Inside Real Estate is a real estate solutions company that provides lead generation, website, and CRM solutions through an all-in-one platform—the kvCore Platform. Inside Real Estate acts as a technological partner and aims to transform the real estate industry by helping teams embrace a modern, scalable system that boosts efficiency and revenues. For more information, visit insiderealestate.com.

IXACT Contact is an integrated CRM, email marketing, and website solution designed specifically for Realtors. IXACT Contact provides realtors with all the tools needed to manage keep-in-touch communications, listings and active buyers, and an online presence with a single, easy-to-use platform at a single low price after the free trial.

Lucidpress is a design and brand management tool that empowers real estate agents to stay efficiently on-brand through beautiful, web-based templates. Trusted by over 3 million consumers worldwide, Lucidpress allows agents to create, control, and distribute marketing materials all on their own without ever disrupting the essence of your agency’s brand.

offrs.com predicts future home listings using predictive analytics and artificial intelligence. Over 5,000 real estate agents leverage our Smart Data and Marketing platform to generate listings and grow their sphere.

ShowingTime is the real estate industry’s leading showing management and market reporting technology provider. Used by MLSs, associations, offices and agents, its showing management products take inefficiencies out of the appointment scheduling process, while its market stats tools help subscribers generate interactive, easy-to-use local market reports.

TORCHx offers Real Estate Agents, Teams and Brokerages best in class online real estate marketing platform and lead generation services, consisting of a beautiful, SEO, high-converting front-end website along with a state-of-the-art backend CRM and marketing tools. Recently named as one of the Real Trends Sites of the Year in multiple categories.

Unibind is Peleman Industries’ product group specialized in the design, manufacture and distribution of document and photo presentation solutions. We produce a revolutionary range of enterprise and photo products thanks to over 30 years of research, development and worldwide client feedback. Our unique products enhance and elevate marketing and communications for business, government and education enterprises.

Inman Connect New York will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis Jan. 22-26, 2018. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact jennifer@inman.com.