Compass, the rapidly growing real estate technology company, announced on Tuesday the opening of the first of three brick-and-mortar Chicago locations, an initial step in an aggressive plan to expand into 10 new markets by 2020. Buttressed by 20 agents recruited from Coldwell Banker and Berkshire Hathaway, including an entire top team from the area, the 15,000-square-foot Lincoln Park office at 3033 North Clark Street will be followed over the next several months with openings in River North and Bucktown, Compass executives said. “Chicago is the third largest city in the U.S. and it’s the seventh largest real estate market,” Rob Lehman, chief revenue officer at Compass, told Inman News. “A lot of how we think about sequencing our expansion comes back to our core values, which are supporting our agents and helping our agents grow their business. So when we asked our existing Compass agents what cities would be most beneficial to their business Chicago was right at the top of t...