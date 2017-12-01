The right way to buy a home for your kids

“Our kids are in their twenties, and we’d like to help them buy a home. What’s the best way to start?” This is a common query among baby boomer parents with a lot of home equity or long-tended stock market investments. If the kids are settled (jobs and such), some mix of co-signing and gifted down payments are an established path. But it’s not so easy for kids to get settled today. Many are in extended education, working toward a better job. Many adult kids have temporary or contract or limited jobs. In those cases, the parental questions get complicated: “We think maybe we should buy the place and rent it to them, and give it to them someday. And we could pay cash, but we’re not sure they can really handle being owners. What do you think?” Good intentions and often big resources there. I am a mortgage banker -- neither a CPA nor an attorney, but I’ve gotten involved in many of these situations over the years, too many times too late, after well-intend...