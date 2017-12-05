Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. App-driven personal concierge service Hello Alfred and prominent commercial real estate developer Related Companies have jointly announced a partnership that will deploy Hello Alfred in a select number of Related Companies' residential properties. A custom-built version of Hello Alfred called Life Simplified was developed for the agreement. The service will be provided free to residents of Related Rental properties in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. In Manhattan, the service will be exclusive to Related for the first two years of the agreement. Hello Alfred combines an app with personal client managers, or "Alfreds." Using the app, customers of Hello Alfred can schedule dry cleaning pickups, trips to the grocery stores, prescription pickups, fresh flower deliveries, and even bed making and trash removal during weekly...