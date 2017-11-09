Douglas Elliman is planning to start the new year with a bang, thanks to a new agent-facing platform created by StreetEasy and Bridge Interactive, the latter both subsidiaries of Zillow Group. The platform, which will replace the brokerage’s listings network Limo, will supposedly enable Douglas Elliman agents to quickly and seamlessly input, manage and market their listings in New York City.

“As the leading New York City real estate brokerage, we wanted to partner with the leading names in real estate technology to deliver the utmost in high-touch, convenient and smart customer service by means of enhanced data integrity,” said Douglas Elliman COO Scott Durkin, in a statement.

“This new system will streamline our agents’ ability to accurately input listings directly to StreetEasy or regional MLSs, effortlessly share their new exclusives with the rest of the brokerage community, and arm buyers and sellers throughout the market with better, more accurate data,” he added.

StreetEasy will power the platform by “leverag[ing]” its current desktop and mobile interfaces to create a Douglas Elliman-branded portal. Agents will be able to directly enter and update listings, with the information being automatically updated across the StreetEasy and Elliman.com sites. Moreover, agents will have access to a CRM and StreetEasy’s historical data.

For those worried about accuracy, StreetEasy’s general manager Susan Daimler told The Real Deal that the platform will have built-in quality control measures that test agent-entered information against the data StreetEasy already has. For example, she said, if an agent enters a unit number that doesn’t exist, the platform will send an alert.

The platform will roll out in New York City in early 2018, with a gradual expansion throughout the rest of 2018 to Douglas Elliman’s offices and listings in Long Island, N.Y.; Westchester, Conn.; Florida; California and Colorado. The brokerage will enter Massachusetts later this year.

The partnership with StreetEasy also seems to solidify the brokerage’s stance on The Real Estate Board of New York’s Residential Listing Service (RLS), which was introduced on August 1. Despite accounting for about 70 percent of the listings in New York, Zillow Group and StreetEasy said they wouldn’t be accepting any listings from RLS.

“We have had this conversation with REBNY and we clearly stated at that time that we will not be taking a feed from the RLS because we would characterize this as a clear move to restrict our efforts to provide consumers with the most robust real estate marketplace in New York City,” said Daimler in July, and again to The Real Deal just yesterday.

At the time, Douglas Elliman said they were unsure if they’d send listings to the RLS since it would require them to syndicate to third-party websites exclusively through that feed, essentially breaking their long-standing relationship with Zillow Group.

