Real estate has long been a field that provides a space for strong, independent women to build their businesses from scratch — but there’s still room for improvement, and that’s why the California Association of Realtors (CAR) created the WomanUP!™ initiative: to elevate the entire industry.

And now CAR and Inman are teaming up to bring a special afternoon of WomanUP!™ programming to Inman Connect New York, taking place January 22 through 26 at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square.

Expert moderators will lead discussions about how women can take the next step in their careers — whether that’s from agent to broker or even beyond. Panelists and speakers will cover:

How women can lead through adversity to achieve great success

What to know about mentoring, including how to find (or be) a great mentor

Building and growing a business that will last beyond your career

The real estate tech industry and how it’s handling gender pay gaps

Owning your own real estate business — what you really need to know

Hot-seat coaching addressing specific real estate challenges

… And more!

A general session on Wednesday, January 24, will examine “What It Takes to Own Your Own Brokerage” and how aspiring agents (not just women!) can achieve their real estate dream; Elizabeth Mendenhall (a brokerage CEO as well as President-elect at the National Association of Realtors) will join broker-owner Gretchen Pearson and WomanUP!™ champion and CAR VP of Industry Relations & Strategic Initiatives Sara Sutachan to talk about the steps that you need to take to get there.

The reason CAR created WomanUP!™ is simple — companies and businesses that give women equal leadership opportunities are more successful by almost every measurable metric. To gain (or keep) an edge in real estate, it makes sense to tap previously unexplored resources, and that includes the brainpower, communication savvy and networks of the women in the industry who want to go higher. And you’ll get a playbook for precisely how to make that happen in one afternoon at Inman Connect New York.

