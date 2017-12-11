We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Monday, December 11

Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI)

Fannie Mae’s 2017 Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) increased in November by 2.6 points to 87.8. The HPSI is up 6.6 points compared with the same time last year.

The net share of Americans who say it is a good time to buy a home increased 7 percentage points to 29 percent, erasing last month’s 6 percentage point drop.

The net percentage of those who say it is a good time to sell a home increased by 4 percentage points to 34 percent.

The net share of Americans who say that home prices will go up rose 6 percentage points to 46 percent in November.

The net share of those who say mortgage rates will go down over the next 12 months fell 5 percentage point to -51 percent.

The net share of Americans who say they are not concerned about losing their job rose by 4 percentage points to 74 percent.

The net share of Americans who say their household income is significantly higher than it was 12 months ago remained unchanged at 14 percent.

