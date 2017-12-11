We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Monday, December 11
Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI)
- Fannie Mae’s 2017 Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) increased in November by 2.6 points to 87.8. The HPSI is up 6.6 points compared with the same time last year.
- The net share of Americans who say it is a good time to buy a home increased 7 percentage points to 29 percent, erasing last month’s 6 percentage point drop.
- The net percentage of those who say it is a good time to sell a home increased by 4 percentage points to 34 percent.
- The net share of Americans who say that home prices will go up rose 6 percentage points to 46 percent in November.
- The net share of those who say mortgage rates will go down over the next 12 months fell 5 percentage point to -51 percent.
- The net share of Americans who say they are not concerned about losing their job rose by 4 percentage points to 74 percent.
- The net share of Americans who say their household income is significantly higher than it was 12 months ago remained unchanged at 14 percent.
