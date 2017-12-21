OpinionMarkets & Economy

How can I afford to live in California and still buy my morning latte?

Only about a third of the state’s population can actually afford to live there
Dec 21

California is in the middle of a full-on crisis of housing affordability. The supply of homes for sale in our golden state has dropped off the proverbial cliff, income has not kept pace with price increases, and most folks don’t have the down payment to buy. Don’t head for the hills and go off the grid just yet. There are solutions. It all started with this realization At most of the city council meetings I attended, there seemed to be a lack of reasoning behind denials of new housing projects. Most denials were based on pressure from people there, and the more disruptive they were, the quicker the project was shut down. And I knew at that moment, what I saw was likely one of the largest causes of our California housing problem. As things usually go, it starts at the ground floor. So let's start there. The California housing crisis: the numbers tell all There is one thing everyone seems to agree on: fewer people can afford to buy a home in our gorgeous sun-drenched sta...

Article image credited to Ryan Brisco / Unsplash