Imagine yourself sitting alone at a dinner table. The chair across from you is empty now, but your guest will arrive in a few moments. This guest can be anyone -- living or deceased. Who is the guest? Are you sharing a pizza with Steve Jobs, or sipping wine with one of your ancestors from centuries back? Listen in as real estate's best and brightest share their ideal dinner guest. Who would you choose? Let us know in the comments below. Email Inman....