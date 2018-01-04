What to expect when you’re Connecting: How to save money

If there’s one thing the Inman community knows how to do really well, it’s get together to solve problems, learn from each other and have fun. This is no more apparent than during the Inman Connect New York conference (January 22-26 2018), where over 5,000 attendees from 25 countries will gather to hear more than 300 speakers share their insights for 2018.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve shared with you some great picks for breakfast, lunch and where to have an amazing dinner. But when those late afternoon sessions break and it’s time to head out to dinner with those new friends you’ve just made as part of the networking events, how do you make sure that you’re not only having an incredible meal, but not breaking the bank while doing it?

Open to all Connect attendees, and valid only in January 2018 is the “Delegate Discount Pass,” which allows you to use the following coupon codes to save money off your check at the end of the night. There are free drinks, desserts and great savings in here, all available to you when you come to Connect in January.

Redeem the offers below by showing a printed or mobile version of the NYC & Company Delegate Discount Pass in its entirety at participating member restaurants and attractions, unless provided with a promo code for advance reservations, purchase or registration.

We hope you find this helpful!

Angus Club Steakhouse Steakhouse

135 E. 55th St. | 212.588.1585

Free glass of wine with purchase of entrée

Bann Korean

350 W. 50th St. | 212.582.4446

20% off entire bill

Barbetta Italian

321 W. 46th St. | 212.246.917

20% off entire bill

Big Daddy’s, Gramercy American New

239 Park Ave. South | 212.477.1500

20% off entire bill

Does not include tax or tip; must tip on pre-discounted items

Big Daddy’s–Upper West Side American New

2454 Broadway | 212.677.2004

20% off entire bill

Does not include tax or tip; must tip on pre-discounted items

Brazil Brazil Restaurant Brazilian

328 W. 46th St. | 212.957.4306

Free glass of wine with purchase of entrée

Church & Dey American New

Millennium Hilton New York Downtown, 55 Church St. | 212.312.2000

Buy one house drink, get one 50% off

Offer refers to house liquor at Church & Dey (located on the 3rd floor)

Darbar Indian

152 E. 46th St. | 212.681.4500

Free dessert with purchase of entrée

Darbar Grill Indian

157 E. 55th St. | 212.751.4600

Free dessert with purchase of entrée

E&E Grill House Steakhouse

233 W. 49th St. | 212.505.9909

Free dessert with purchase of entrée

Farmer & The Fish American New

245 Park Ave. South | 646.998.5991

20% off entire bill | Does not include tax or tip

Flinders Lane Australian

162 Ave. A | 212.228.6900

20% off entire bill | Dinner only

Gargiulo’s Restaurant in Coney Island Italian

2911 W. 15th St. | 718.266.4891

20% off entire bill

Gotham West Market Food Hall

600 Eleventh Ave. | 212.582.7940

Offers vary by vendor | Visit GothamWestMarket.com/ddp or ask at specific counters for details

Haven Rooftop Restaurant/Cocktail Lounge

Sanctuary Hotel New York, 132 W. 47th St. | 212.466.9000

20% off entire bill

HB Burger American

127 W. 43rd St. | 212.575.5848

Free dessert with purchase of entrée

Heartland Brewery–Midtown West American

625 Eighth Ave. | 646.214.1000

Free dessert with purchase of entrée

Heartland Brewery & Chop House–Times Square American

127 W. 43rd St. | 646.366.0235

Free dessert with purchase of entrée

Heartland Brewery & Rotisserie–Empire State Building American

350 Fifth Ave. | 212.563.3433

Free dessert with purchase of entrée

Inakaya New York Japanese

New York Times Building, 231 W. 40th St. | 212.354.2195

20% off entire bill

Cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, promotional meal deals or NYC Restaurant Week menus; excludes tax and gratuity

McGettigan’s Pub

70 W. 36th St. | 212.913.0533

Free glass of wine with purchase of entrée

Cannot be combined with any other offers

Sky Room Times Square Cocktail Lounge

330 W. 40th St. | 212.380.1195

Buy one drink, get one 50% off

Cannot be combined with another offer. Please call ahead for availability and dress code. Valid only before 10pm. One-time use only. Can only be used on items $15 or less.

Tarallucci e Vino NoMad Italian

44 E. 28th St. | 212.779.1100

Free glass of wine with purchase of entrée

House-selected wine

Tarallucci e Vino Union Square Italian

15 E. 18th St. | 212.228.5400

Free glass of wine with purchase of entrée

House-selected wine

Tender Steak & Sushi Restaurant Steakhouse/Sushi

Sanctuary Hotel New York, 130 W. 47th St. | 212.514.6000

20% off entire bill

The Tuck Room American New

11 Fulton St. | 212.776.8273

20% off entire bill

Not valid on happy hour items or combined with any other promotion or specialty menu

The Wright American New

1071 Fifth Ave. | 212.427.5690

Free dessert with purchase of entrée

We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone in January at Inman Connect New York, and we hope to see you out and about during the networking lunches of the conference at some (or maybe perhaps all) of these great spots. We’ll keep you posted as to more great tips and recommendations each week in the run-up to the event, and feel free to add some more for us in Coast To Coast on Facebook if we’re missing anything.

