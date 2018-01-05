New York legislator pushes to legalize short-term rentals

Will 2018 be the year Airbnb becomes "fully legal" in New York City? If New York State Senator John Bonacic has his way, it seems so. On January 3, Bonacic introduced Senate Bill S7182 (see bill below), which proposes a number of amendments to the 1929 Multiple Dwelling Lawn that currently bans homeowners from renting an entire home or apartment for less than 30 days. One of the biggest changes -- beyond simply allowing these rentals to exist on Airbnb or any other short-term rental platform -- is enabling New York City to collect hotel taxes from these short-term rental platforms. In his justification of the bill, Bonacic said the current form of the Multiple Dwelling Law unfairly treats homeowners the same as illegal hotel operators, something the senator says is weakening regulators' ability to "target enforcement." " fails to differentiate between illegal hotel operators and permanent residents who share their homes when they are away for the weekend or a vacation...