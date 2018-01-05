The start of the new year brings a sense of renewal and revitalization to many people across the world. Those feelings are often used as motivation to try new things and establish new habits by creating New Year’s resolutions.

Although many resolutions are centered on personal improvement, real estate agents can use this time to begin new habits for their businesses as well.

I asked agents on the Inman Coast to Coast Facebook Group what resolutions they are making to ensure next year is their best one yet. The answers vary, but I’m sure you will find something that can help you make 2018 your best year ever!

Resolutions

Nicole Lopez-Cummins, team leader at The PR Group at Intero Real Estate Services Houston:

“Follow what my coach says 100 percent.”

Amos Martin, Realtor at Re/Max Plus Frederick, Maryland:

“Do my job. Don’t just be busy, but actually do the things that grow my business.”

Karen Bigos, broker at Towne Realty Group, Short Hills, New Jersey:

“Stop working with impossible clients — say no more often.”

Maria Dampman, Realtor at Century 21 Redwood Realty:

“I am doing a second year of what worked great for me last year! I am pushing myself to do something out of my comfort zone twice a month (last year was once a month).”

Christy Belt Grossman, chief operating officer at The Belt Team, Keller Williams Realty:

“No resolutions per se. Just a word: Encourage.”

Inspiration

If resolutions aren’t really your thing, maybe this will provide the inspiration that you need heading into the new year.

Katie Clancy, team leader/listing specialist at The Cape House Team:

“I don’t make resolutions. I just employ steady pressure to my goals all the time in the form of habits. A resolution is an abstract idea. A habit is an action, albeit small, taken in the direction of awesomeness.”

And finally one from me!

David Stroh, Realtor at Re/Max Plus Frederick, Maryland:

“I want to always remember that I work in a service industry and strive to perfect my service to my clients and the community around me.”

I hope you have found encouragement and inspiration in these resolutions. Here’s to 2017 and an even better 2018!

David Stroh is a Realtor with Re/Max Plus in Frederick, Maryland. Follow him on Facebook or Instagram.