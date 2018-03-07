What's it like to be a smaller software company looking for funding and trying to provide an innovative, high-tech product that brings data and transparency for buyers and sellers? See Adwerx's Jed Carlson and HomeLight's Devu Gandhi, along with moderator Clelia Peters (co-founder and advisor, Metaprop) onstage at Inman Connect New York's Capital Connect as they explain what they are doing to scale, stay competitive and make the very best use of data for agents and brokers. Watch more sessions from ICNY 18 here. Save My Seat for ICSF Now Email Inman...