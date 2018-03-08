"Real estate giants are now using 3-D tours for every property that they encounter, and they're not just using them for marketing," said Gabe Knox, vice president of strategic partnerships at InsideMaps, onstage at Inman Connect New York. "... they're using these to extract massive amounts of data from those properties and using that data to benefit their businesses," he added. Here Knox shares more about the benefits of 3-D tours, and how real estate companies are using them to make acquisition decisions, manage rehabs and repair and maintenance, create property condition reports for property managers and generate and capture leads and lifelong clients. Watch more sessions from ICNY 18 here. Save My Seat for ICSF Now Email Inman...