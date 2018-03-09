Capital Connect NY 18: Real estate reinvented

"There is so much going on in the real estate tech space -- the momentum is incredible -- and that reinvention of real estate by technology is, I believe, inevitable and unstoppable," said Compass COO Maëlle Gavet onstage at Inman Connect New York's Capital Connect. Here Gavet discusses the tech future every agent will face -- including the eventual creation of an "Amazon of real estate" -- and how those who embrace tech will become super agents while those who resist it will fade. Watch more sessions from ICNY 18 here. Save My Seat for ICSF Now Email Inman...