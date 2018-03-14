One real estate agent is so excited about what cryptocurrency can do for the industry that she chose to convert her sales commission directly into it--but only for one deal, so far... After successfully executing an investment property transaction on a two-bedroom family home, real estate agent Manuela Londono-Osorio of Culture Estate, a small real estate brokerage in Scotch Plains, N.J, accepted her commission check into her cryptocurrency wallet--an online system that allows you to convert dollars into popular cryptocurrencies such as ethereum and bitcoin--according to a story that was first uncovered by RealtorMag.com. "I'm super excited that, at the end of the day, I’m a pioneer when it comes to being an agent paid in cryptocurrency," Londono-Osorio told Inman. After the brokerage got the payment in regular U.S. dollars, they transferred Londono-Osorio’s commission into her cryptowallet. She then decided to accept in the form of ethereum, one of the many popular cy...
Faster. Better. Together.
Inman Connect San Francisco, Jul 17-20, 2018
Comments
Related Articles
Here's the tech that real estate leaders should be using
SEC targeting crypto companies, including Overstock's tZero
ShelterZoom plans to launch cryptocurrency payment platform
Blockchain startup Propify aims for Zillow, realtor.com