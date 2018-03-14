One real estate agent is so excited about what cryptocurrency can do for the industry that she chose to convert her sales commission directly into it--but only for one deal, so far... After successfully executing an investment property transaction on a two-bedroom family home, real estate agent Manuela Londono-Osorio of Culture Estate, a small real estate brokerage in Scotch Plains, N.J, accepted her commission check into her cryptocurrency wallet--an online system that allows you to convert dollars into popular cryptocurrencies such as ethereum and bitcoin--according to a story that was first uncovered by RealtorMag.com. "I'm super excited that, at the end of the day, I’m a pioneer when it comes to being an agent paid in cryptocurrency," Londono-Osorio told Inman. After the brokerage got the payment in regular U.S. dollars, they transferred Londono-Osorio’s commission into her cryptowallet. She then decided to accept in the form of ethereum, one of the many popular cy...