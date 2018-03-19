ICNY 18: Welcome to C.A.R. WomanUP!

"It turns out that the more women there are on a team, the better the team performs; and it doesn't stop at a certain level -- all-female teams are more effective, efficient, productive than all-male teams," said Leslie Appleton-Young of the California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) onstage at Inman Connect New York. Listen in as Appleton-Young, Bernice Ross (BrokerageUP!) and Sara Sutachan (C.A.R.) discuss the importance of diversity in the workplace and the role of women in real estate leadership and growth. Watch more sessions from ICNY 18 here. Email Inman Save My Seat for ICSF Now...