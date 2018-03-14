ICNY 18 Marketing: Targeting a niche to build business

Not every brokerage needs to dominate an entire housing market to be successful. Just ask Rich Rosa, a broker-owner with Buyers Brokers Only, and Richard Silver, senior vice president of sales at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, both of whom have found footholds in niche markets. And one of the main benefits of shrinking and targeting your audience? A potentially more effective and clear marketing plan. Watch more sessions from ICNY 18 here. Email Inman Save My Seat for ICSF Now...