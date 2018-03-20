The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission. Together we change the industry for the better, lift one another up, and improve the consumer’s homebuying and selling experience.

That’s a big part of our agenda at Connect, where our community comes together for a weeklong celebration of innovation, hard work, success, change and progress. This time around in San Francisco we’re going to be focusing on the pressures of change, of customers, of technology.

And working hard for attendees behind the scenes — and at the forefront of Connect — are the Inman Ambassadors.

Don’t miss out — register today!

Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.

As Connect has grown, so has Inman’s commitment to ensuring it remains a place that feels welcoming, fun, uplifting and valuable. That has always meant a commitment to growing and evolving the Ambassador program. We’re working to deepen connections through new events, workshops and spaces to share ideas and break the mold.

This Connect, we’ve invited new members with fresh perspectives, energy and ideas to the group. They join some of our most steadfast supporters and longtime Ambassadors.

Inman Connect San Francisco 2018 takes place July 17-20 at the Hilton San Francisco in Union Square.

Faster. Better. Together.

Industry professionals will come from around the world to learn, network and most importantly connect with respected colleagues who are changing the industry and growing their business.

This year’s Connect promises to be the best one yet, delivering vital conversation and strategies for turning your ambitious business visions into reality. Start your journey to success by saying “hello!” to our ambassadors below.

Meet the 2018 Inman Connect San Francisco Ambassadors

Brian Hopper

Realogics | Sothebys Int. Realty Seattle

Twitter: @hoppergroup

Nikki Beauchamp

Global Real Estate Advisor at Engel & Volkers New York City

Twitter: @nikkibeauchamp

Tim Hur

Managing Broker at Point Honors and Associates, REALTORS

Twitter: @Timhur7

Jacy Riedmann

VP at Amoura Productions, Photography and Video

Twitter: @SocialMediaJacy

Dale Chumbley

Realtor at Real Living – The Real Estate Group

@dalechumbley

Becky Boomsma

Marketing Director, Sales Associate at Prominent Properties Sotheby’s Realty

Twitter: @BBoomsma

Bill Risser

VP, Digital Strategy at Fidelity National Title

Twitter: @billrisser

Billy Ekofo

Director at Century 21 Redwood Realty

Twitter: @BillyEkofo



Julie Tambussi

Director of Marketing and Business Development at Savvy + Co. Real Estate

Twitter: @julietambussi

Jim Walberg

Realtor, Pacific Union International

Twitter: @JimWalberg

Wendy Foreman

Agent/Owner & Realtor at eXp Realty LLC

Twitter: @wendyforeman

Peter Brewer

Cool Stuff Doer at That Peter Brewer

Twitter: @thatpeterbrewer

Andrea Geller

Broker at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Twitter: @AndreaGeller

Kenny Truong

Director of Inside Sales at Climb Real Estate

Twitter: @fastagent

Jay Luebke

Lead Buyer Consultant at Mark Spain Real Estate

Twitter: @Jayluebke

Laurie Weston Davis

Ambassador Lead

Broker/Owner/Realtor at BHGRE Lifestyle Property Partners

Twitter: @lauriewdavis

Sean Carpenter

Realtor at Coldwell Banker

Twitter: @SeanCarp



Tara Christianson

Technology & Training Director at Century 21 Redwood Realty and Editor at Happy Grasshopper

Twitter: @techwithtlc

Joe Schutt

Ambassador Lead

Broker/Co-Owner/Realtor at Unit Realty Group

Twitter: @JoeSchutt

Jeremy Lehman

Branch Manager at Seven Gables Real Estate

Twitter: @jeremylehman

The Ambassador group for Inman Connect San Francisco will be highly active in advance of July’s event, and available to answer questions online should you need anything. Please make sure you join our Coast To Coast Facebook Group to join the discussion, or reach out anytime on Twitter using the #ICSF hashtag, and we look forward to seeing you all very soon.

Real estate industry professionals from around the world turn to Inman first for accurate, innovative and timely information about the business. Known for its award-winning journalism, cutting-edge technology coverage, in-depth educational opportunities, and forward-thinking events, Inman is the industry’s leading source of real estate information.