The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission. Together we change the industry for the better, lift one another up, and improve the consumer’s homebuying and selling experience.
That’s a big part of our agenda at Connect, where our community comes together for a weeklong celebration of innovation, hard work, success, change and progress. This time around in San Francisco we’re going to be focusing on the pressures of change, of customers, of technology.
And working hard for attendees behind the scenes — and at the forefront of Connect — are the Inman Ambassadors.
Don’t miss out — register today!
Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.
As Connect has grown, so has Inman’s commitment to ensuring it remains a place that feels welcoming, fun, uplifting and valuable. That has always meant a commitment to growing and evolving the Ambassador program. We’re working to deepen connections through new events, workshops and spaces to share ideas and break the mold.
This Connect, we’ve invited new members with fresh perspectives, energy and ideas to the group. They join some of our most steadfast supporters and longtime Ambassadors.
Inman Connect San Francisco 2018 takes place July 17-20 at the Hilton San Francisco in Union Square.
Industry professionals will come from around the world to learn, network and most importantly connect with respected colleagues who are changing the industry and growing their business.
This year’s Connect promises to be the best one yet, delivering vital conversation and strategies for turning your ambitious business visions into reality. Start your journey to success by saying “hello!” to our ambassadors below.
Meet the 2018 Inman Connect San Francisco Ambassadors
Brian Hopper
Realogics | Sothebys Int. Realty Seattle
Twitter: @hoppergroup
Nikki Beauchamp
Global Real Estate Advisor at Engel & Volkers New York City
Twitter: @nikkibeauchamp
Tim Hur
Managing Broker at Point Honors and Associates, REALTORS
Twitter: @Timhur7
Jacy Riedmann
VP at Amoura Productions, Photography and Video
Twitter: @SocialMediaJacy
Dale Chumbley
Realtor at Real Living – The Real Estate Group
@dalechumbley
Becky Boomsma
Marketing Director, Sales Associate at Prominent Properties Sotheby’s Realty
Twitter: @BBoomsma
Bill Risser
VP, Digital Strategy at Fidelity National Title
Twitter: @billrisser
Billy Ekofo
Director at Century 21 Redwood Realty
Twitter: @BillyEkofo
Julie Tambussi
Director of Marketing and Business Development at Savvy + Co. Real Estate
Twitter: @julietambussi
Jim Walberg
Realtor, Pacific Union International
Twitter: @JimWalberg
Wendy Foreman
Agent/Owner & Realtor at eXp Realty LLC
Twitter: @wendyforeman
Peter Brewer
Cool Stuff Doer at That Peter Brewer
Twitter: @thatpeterbrewer
Andrea Geller
Broker at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
Twitter: @AndreaGeller
Kenny Truong
Director of Inside Sales at Climb Real Estate
Twitter: @fastagent
Jay Luebke
Lead Buyer Consultant at Mark Spain Real Estate
Twitter: @Jayluebke
Laurie Weston Davis
Ambassador Lead
Broker/Owner/Realtor at BHGRE Lifestyle Property Partners
Twitter: @lauriewdavis
Sean Carpenter
Realtor at Coldwell Banker
Twitter: @SeanCarp
Tara Christianson
Technology & Training Director at Century 21 Redwood Realty and Editor at Happy Grasshopper
Twitter: @techwithtlc
Joe Schutt
Ambassador Lead
Broker/Co-Owner/Realtor at Unit Realty Group
Twitter: @JoeSchutt
Jeremy Lehman
Branch Manager at Seven Gables Real Estate
Twitter: @jeremylehman
The Ambassador group for Inman Connect San Francisco will be highly active in advance of July’s event, and available to answer questions online should you need anything. Please make sure you join our Coast To Coast Facebook Group to join the discussion, or reach out anytime on Twitter using the #ICSF hashtag, and we look forward to seeing you all very soon.
Real estate industry professionals from around the world turn to Inman first for accurate, innovative and timely information about the business. Known for its award-winning journalism, cutting-edge technology coverage, in-depth educational opportunities, and forward-thinking events, Inman is the industry’s leading source of real estate information.
Comments
Related Articles
Why indie brokers turn to Inman Connect San Francisco to stay ahead of the pack
Inman reveals sensational new features for Connect San Francisco
Marketing guru Scott Stratten to headline Inman Connect San Francisco 2017
Inman announces agenda for Connect San Francisco 2017