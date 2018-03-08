Announcing our theme for Inman Connect San Francisco 2018

Everyone in real estate feels the pressure. The pressure of change, of customers, of technology.

We see consolidation of legacy organizations accelerating faster than ever, while a new guard continues to push harder each year against the status quo. With more and more consumer demand, many inside and outside of real estate are turning their attention to optimizing the transaction itself.

What we hear over and over is that we all need to be faster, we need to be better, and most of all, we need to do this together.

We'll focus on helping you bring the answers to these questions back home at Inman Connect San Francisco 2018 this coming July 17-20, at the Hilton Hotel in Union Square. Over 4,000 industry professionals will gather over 4 days, and share actionable solutions to working Faster. Better. Together.

In addition to world-class keynotes, our event has tailored tracks such as Agent, Broker, Teams, Technology, Marketing, CEO and Data, and also events specifically for your business.

Build your own schedule and choose from a number of stand-alone specialty events:

Hacker Connect

A deep dive into life in real estate technology with engineers, developers, designers, product managers, database architects, webmasters and technology executives from across the country. Problem solve for which solutions are working with some of the best and brightest in the business.

Indie Broker Summit

Find actionable advice, make connections with others like you, and be inspired to take your business to the next level. Learn how to create long-term value as you grow your bottom line, lean into new technology and combat challenges along the way.

Capital Connect

Follow the money with fireside chats, meet and greets, and probing conversations with venture capitalists, private equity firms, publicly traded tech companies, start-ups and other game-changers. All in one place in San Francisco for the first time.

Innovator Bash

Our epic celebration of the most innovative, creative and inspiring leaders and companies in real estate. A chance to dress up, walk the red carpet and dance the night away!

By the time you get back home, you’ll have not just a clear picture of what lies ahead for the industry, but a path for what to do about it, as well as hundreds of new connections, and an unprecedented amount of support, insight and guidance from our community.

And don't forget that Select members can save big on your tickets, and there's also special discounts if you book as a team.

